Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 prices leaked, check details here

Samsung is expected to reveal the prices of upcoming tablet series in India very soon. The Samsung Tab S9 series is expected to be unveiled during the event too. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 consists of three tablet models and that include the Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra.

According to the latest leak, the prices of the upcoming tablet series have been leaked. The Galaxy Tab S9 will be priced at €929 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi model). €1049 is the price of 12GB RAM + 256GB (Wi-Fi model).

On the other hand, the Tab S9+ is expected to cost €1149 for a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi model). On the other hand, the Tab S9 Ultra will cost €1369 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi) model. The above-mentioned details were leaked by SamInsider.com.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the display is 14.6-inch AMOLED. Users will get an Android 13 Operating System with OneUI 5.1 skin on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The battery on the device is 11,200mAh and it supports 45W fast charging. An IP68 rating is also offered on the tablet. Rear cameras should include 13MP + 8MP camera while the front camera while be 12MP.

Galaxy Tab S9+ is expected to offer 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 12GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. The battery will be 10,090 mAh while the cameras include 12MP selfie camera and 13MP + 8MP rear camera.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S9 will offer 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 8400 mAh battery and a single camera setup at rear.