Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 as well Tab S9 Ultra appear on Geekbench, check specs

Samsung is all set to launch the upcoming Tab series globally. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 as well as the Tab S9 has been seen on Geekbench. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has not been seen yet on the Geekbench.

We have mentioned some important detail that appeared on Geekbench below.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is codenamed SM-X716B and it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is meant for Galaxy chipset. The main Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.36 GHz while the RAM that is offered on the device is 8GB. The single-core score for the tablet is 1929 points while the multi-core score is 4735. The device runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra which is the most premium tablet offered in the series is codenamed SM-X716B. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is meant for Galaxy chipset. The single-core score for the tablet is 2054 points while the multi-core score is 5426. The device runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.

The Tab S9 Ultra is expected to offer a similar design as its predecessor. This means that it will be offered with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 11,200 mAh battery. The tab is expected to offer 45W charging and will get IP68 water and dust resistance protection too.