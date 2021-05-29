Samsung has emerged as a major brand in the manufacturing of tablets. Last year, Samsung had launched S7 series in the market and it was a great success. This year too, Samsung is planning to launch its tablet series.

It is expected that Samsung will launch three tablets and those are assumed to be launched under the names Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8.

Even though the company has not announced any specifications, there were many leaks about the tab series from South Korea.

According to the leaked information from South Korea, all the devices will feature 120Hz touchscreen along with a set of back cameras of 13MP and 5MP. The devices will be available in combinations of 8GB RAM+ 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage. However, there are many contrasting features among the three devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to be launched with a 14.6 inch OLED display and dual selfie cameras. The cameras are expected to be 8MP and 5MP along with an under-display sensor and a 12,000mAh battery. The device is expected to cost KRW 14,69,000 (approx. Rs. 95,500) for Wi-Fi model while the LTE model costs KRW 15,69,000 (approx. Rs. 1.02 lakhs) and the 5G variant could cost KRW 16,69,000 (approx. Rs. 1.08 lakhs).

On the other end, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features a 12.4 inch display with a 10,090 mAh battery. The device has a front camera of 8MP and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is expected to cost KRW 11,49,000 (approx. Rs. 74,700) for Wi-Fi model while the LTE model costs KRW 1,249,000 (approx. Rs. 81,200) and the 5G variant could cost KRW 1,349,000 (approx. Rs. 87,700).

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features an 11 inch display along with 8,000mAh battery. The device has a front camera of 8MP and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is expected to cost KRW 829,000 (approx. Rs. 53,900) for Wi-Fi model while the LTE model costs KRW 929,000 (approx. Rs. 60,400) and the 5G variant could cost KRW 1,029,000 (approx. Rs. 66,900).