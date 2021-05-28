Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio — Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan favourite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking.

For those looking for a compact, on-the-go tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the go-to option.

“We are excited to provide consumers the technology they need to get the most out of every day,”Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

“The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with stunning features that are designed to meet the daily needs of consumers,” Chai added.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity and creativity to the next level.

The tab comes in two variants — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency.

With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price.

With an 8.7-inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The tab comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, a long-lasting battery with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging and optional LTE capability.

With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in grey and silver.

Both the tabs will be available in select regions starting in June.