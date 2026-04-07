Samsung Galaxy S27 series tipped to feature a new Pro model, Launch likely next year

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Samsung is gearing up to launch the successor of the Galaxy S26 series, which is the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027. The upcoming Galaxy S27 series is expected to comprise four models. A new leak report has suggested that the Series will feature a new ‘Pro’ option that was not included in the line up of the predecessor.

According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup will include the Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Ultra, and a new Galaxy S27 Pro.

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The report claims that the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro will be a high-end model and share most of its hardware with the Galaxy S27 Ultra variant, including the Privacy Display feature, which was introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, it will not include support for the S Pen.

Reports of a Galaxy S26 Pro also surfaced last year, but Samsung dismissed those claims and ultimately only launched the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. With the Galaxy S27 series still some time away, it remains to be seen whether this latest rumor holds true.