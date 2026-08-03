Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly get a 12MP telephoto camera

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Samsung is reportedly working on the new Galaxy S27 Pro, which is expected to debut in early 2027. According to a new report, the Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly get a 12MP telephoto camera.

The report has also stated that it will feature a 12MP telephoto camera with support for 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumoured to feature a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. That means the telephoto camera likely serve as the key differences between the two models.

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The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to slot below the Galaxy S27 Ultra in Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that will not inlcude the 10MP 3x telephoto sensor found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and earlier Ultra models. It is expected to retain the 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide sensor, and 50MP 5x telephoto camera.

Samsung’s Galaxy S27 lineup is rumored to include the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are also said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.