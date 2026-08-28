Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro CAD renders leak, show ultra-like design without S pen

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More CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro are emerging, suggesting a significant redesign that should sit above the 27+ but below the 27 Ultra.

CAD models have surfaced showing a horizontal rear camera bump that looks eerily like the purported camera bump found on the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The new design would do away with the current individual camera ring setup found in other Samsung Galaxy series devices, instead housing everything in one wide “camera bar”.

It looks like the Galaxy S27 Pro is set to abandon the built-in S Pen, as this feature might continue to be limited to the 27 Ultra.

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The Galaxy S27 Pro is reportedly smaller than the Ultra, measuring around 154.06 × 73.77 × 7.95mm.

Around 6.6 inches is rumored to be the size of its display-while this is unconfirmed, there has been question as to if those leaks of its size are accurate to this size display.

The phone could feature a 5,200mAh battery and may be powered by a next-generation Snapdragon flagship chip, with an Exynos variant also possible in some markets.

Up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB have also been tipped.