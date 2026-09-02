Samsung Galaxy S27 and S27+ key specs leaked

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Samsung is reportedly working on the upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, which has seen several leak reports in recent weeks. Now, a fresh leak report have revealed that the series consisting of the base Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ have bagged the China’s 3C certification.

Both the smartphone have reportedly appeared on the website with key specification details.

The 3C certification have revealed the charging details of the smartphones.

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According to the 3C listing, the Galaxy S27 was listed with the model number SM-S9520. The device will support 25W wired charging, which is the same charging speed offered as its predecessor, the Galaxy S26, as well as the Galaxy S20, which launched several years ago.

As for the Galaxy S27+, it was seen with the model number SM-S9560 on the certification site. It is listed with support for 45W wired charging. Once again, this matches the Galaxy S26+ and is the same charging speed Samsung has offered since the Galaxy S22+.

The 3C listing also reveals that both phones will ship with only a USB Type-C cable in the box, which is nothing new for Samsung’s recent flagship smartphones.