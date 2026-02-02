Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra official poster leaked ahead of launch

Advertisement

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to release in three weeks’ time, likely by next month this year. Ahead of the official launch, official looking posters of the smartphone has emerged online thanks to tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks).

The tipster has shared an official poster for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is in a new Cobalt Violet shade. The photo shows the rear side of the smartphone. It seems to have an purple hue from the side.

From the image, we got to know that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will sport a redesigned camera island. If we look closure the camera island looks the same as the one in Z Fold7. The image also includes the S Pen stylus of the device. The S Pen stylus is in a black cplpur, which is different from the phone’s shade.

Meanwhile, Samsung has not officialy revealed anu specifications of the Galaxy S26 Ultra yet. However, leak rumours have specified some key mechanical details of the device.

According to the most recent mega leak, Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED (QHD+) display with upto 1-120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 60W wired charging.

The top-tier Galaxy is also tipped to feature a 200MP main camera (ISOCELL HP2) with an f/1.4 aperture, a 50MP ultrawide (Samsung JN3) secondary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX854) with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.