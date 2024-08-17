Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be named as Galaxy S25 Pro: Leaks

Advertisement

Samsung is looking forward to launching the S25 series in the upcoming months across the globe. Even before the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S series have surfaced over the internet. According to the latest leak, the most premium device of the Galaxy S25 series i.e. S25 Ultra will be known as S25 Pro.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has hinted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might not have Ultra in its name. The Ultra suffix will be rather replaced by the term Pro. This means that Samsung will finally go with the trend that the other Smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Google are following. The suffix Note will suit the most premium S series model from Samsung because it offers a built-in S-Pen. Currently, the term Pro is missing from the portfolio of Samsung Galaxy S series devices.

Well, given the fact that the Galaxy Note was renamed as Galaxy S Ultra some years back, it will not be a surprise if the company brings back the name. As we are still some months away from the official launch of the S25 series we should take the information with a pinch of salt.

Recently, tipster Ice Universe told that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be handier as compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. He meant that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges as compared to the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra had sharper edges which made it a bit difficult to hold (for a longer period). The edges pierced into the hand and it was not at all a good feeling. However, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges, the device will be easy on your hands. In other words, it can be said that the S25 Ultra will have a design like the S24 and S24+ (rounded edges). Similarly, the S 25 Ultra is teased to offer a flat front and back design.