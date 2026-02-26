Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launched in India, Know its features and price

Advertisement

Samsung has introduced the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in India alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26+. The latest Ultra model brings a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a new Privacy Display feature, a 200-megapixel quad rear camera system, and a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The handset also introduces expanded Galaxy AI tools, improved durability, and faster charging support.

Price in India, Availability

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB model costs Rs. 1,89,999.

The smartphone is offered in Black, Blue, Purple and White colour options. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

Features and Specifications

The Galaxy S26 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colour output and introduces a privacy display feature that limits visibility beyond a 30-degree viewing angle. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

Advertisement

It is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Samsung has integrated multiple Galaxy AI features, including on-screen action suggestions, live call transcripts for unknown numbers, AI-powered photo editing tools, voice-based device controls, privacy alerts for app data access, and AI noise reduction support in select third-party apps.

For photography, the device features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with optical image stabilization and f/1.4 aperture. The setup also includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. It supports 8K video recording, HDR10+ capture, and enhanced stabilization features. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie camera with 4K video recording capability.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone supports dual SIM functionality with Nano SIM and eSIM options and offers multiple satellite navigation systems.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. It measures 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm and weighs 214 grams, making it the slimmest Ultra model launched by Samsung so far.