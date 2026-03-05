Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra awarded Best in Show at the Global Mobile Awards

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been awarded as the Best in Show at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 held in Barcelona, Spain. Samsung Electronics made the announcement in a blog post today at it’s official site.

The GLOMO Awards

The GLOMO Awards is annually held by the Global Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) during MWC. The GLOMO Awards for the Best in Show category is offered to the product that has set a benchmark for technology. More than 200 world-leading independent analysts, journalists and industry veterans scrutinize the product for the Award.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Best in Show

The Galaxy S26 Ultra won Best in Show for its advanced hardware and features. It runs One UI 8.5 software that delivers adaptive, context-aware intelligence to make everyday life easier.

One of the most talked about feature of the Galaxy S26 is the first built-in Privacy Display that offers users a secure, more private but vibrant viewing experience.

Moreover, for the smoother execution of the AI features, the device is equipped with a customized chipset that powers faster Galaxy AI.

The MWC Best in Show judging panel said that among more than 3,000 exhibitors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out for making forward-looking innovation possible now. “While many technologies showcased at MWC highlight the future,” the panel said, “this is a product consumers can experience today.”

Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile Marketing Center, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, “We are honored that the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been recognized as ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s GLOMO Awards.”

“The Galaxy S26 Ultra is an agentic AI phone that signifies Samsung’s ongoing commitment to push our industry forward, and this distinction is especially meaningful given the extraordinary innovation showcased at MWC.”