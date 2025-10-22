Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to launch with the same naming scheme as older Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series will be launching in early January 2026 and the latest leak has mentioned that the series will not have any changes in name. This means that the next S series of smartphones will be called Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series was rumoured to have change in names. The series was expected to offer three devices – Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

There was no change in the naming of Galaxy S26 Ultra.

However, the Galaxy S26 was rumoured to be renamed as Galaxy S26 Pro. Similarly, the Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to replace the Galaxy S26+ and also act as successor to Galaxy S25 Edge. However, due to the dipping sales of Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung thought to discontinue the successor of the model. The manufacturer has preferred to stick with Galaxy S26+ name.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC in at least some markets. However in the some markets including the US market, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

As Samsung has returned back to its older naming scheme, there will not be any confusion left in the minds of the buyers.