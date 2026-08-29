Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched, brings Exynos 2500 and 7 years of updates

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Samsung launched its new Fan Edition phone, Galaxy S26 FE.

The phone will come with Exynos 2500 chip along with major concentration on Galaxy AI functionalities along with longer software support.

The smartphone feature is loaded with 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits brightness.

The camera features a 50MP main OIS camera along with 12MP ultrawide and 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.

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The smartphone has been launched with a large 4900mAh battery along with support for 45Wwired charging and 15W wireless charging.

It also launches with Android 17-based One UI 9, although Samsung did commit to 7 Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates for the new device.

However, it offers nothing in terms of waterproofing and IP ratings.

The Galaxy S26 FE will launch with a $699.99 global price for now, with Samsung keeping the Indian pricing under wraps before its release on September 18. It will come in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio.