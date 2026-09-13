Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India price leaks ahead of sale on Sep 18

Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 FE smartphone last month. The device went on sale in select markets on September 4. However, it is set to arrive in the Indian market at a later date on September 18.

So, Samsung has not revealed Galaxy S26 FE’s official price in India yet. But, we recently got a hint about it’s India pricing thanks to a new leak report.

Ahead of it’s official sale in India, the leak report has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will have a base price of Rs 69,999 in India.

Advertisement

For that price, you’ll get the Galaxy S26 FE’s base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB model will cost INR79,999. The Galaxy S26 FE also comes with a 512GB storage option, but it doesn’t seem to be coming to India. At least not initially.

Key specs of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE include a 6.7″ 1080p 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, an Exynos 2500 SoC, and a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The triple camera setup on the rear is headlined by a 50MP camera, and the smartphone runs Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.