Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer a major design change as compared to its predecessor: leak

There has always been excitement for the new Samsung Galaxy S series across the world. Among the S series, the Ultra device remains in the limelight. According to the latest leak by reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be handier as compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges as compared to the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra had sharper edges which made it a bit difficult to hold (for a longer period). The edges pierced into the hand and it was not at all a good feeling. However, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges, the device will be easy on your hands. In other words, it can be said that the S25 Ultra will have a design like the S24 and S24+ (rounded edges). Similarly, the S 25 Ultra is teased to offer a flat front and back design.

The tipster has also compared the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new flagship of Samsung still maintains a sharp shape as compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. On the other hand, when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is placed next to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we can see that the corners of the new Ultra device are distinguished as compared to the older one.

Galaxy S25 series processor

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset across the globe. This leaves us questioning the use of Exynos chipset in the series. Kuo has suggested that Qualcomm will provide the entire range of Galaxy S25 devices with its chipset. This might be because Samsung had a lower yield rate for their 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset.