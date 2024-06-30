Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a different design as compared to the current generation: leaks

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra i.e. the flagship device of the upcoming S25 series will offer a different design as compared to the current generation of the device. This means that the flagship Samsung device will not offer a rectangular design just like the Ultra flagship. This news was leaked by tipster Ice Universe and he pointed out that the boxy edges on the smartphone are now things of the past.

The tipster also said that the device will have rounded corners as well. This simply means that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will resemble the design elements of Galaxy S24 and S24 plus. This means that the devices will have flat front as well as back. However, the cameras on rear will be protruding. It remains to be seen that the camera bump of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be more or less than the current generation. Even though there will be a design change on the smartphone, we will still get an S Pen in the device. As the S Pen is the primary feature that differentiates the Ultra model as compared to the other S series device, it will not be omitted, mentioned reports.

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset across the globe. This leaves us questioning over the use of Exynos chipset in the series.

Kuo has suggested that Qualcomm will provide the entire range of Galaxy S25 devices with its chipset. This might be because Samsung had a lower yield rate for their 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset. It is important to mention that in 2023, Samsung Galaxy S23 series features Qualcomm processors globally.

However, in 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series received Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for only 40 percent of their devices. The devices that were sold in Asian markets including Malaysia were powered by Exynos 2400.