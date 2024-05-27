Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to offer better camera specifications than the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launch in early 2024 and the Samsung S25 series is expected to be launched early 2025. Even though there is enough time for the launch of the upcoming Galaxy series, the leaks of the devices are leaking out. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera will offer better camera specs as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera.

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have significant bump as compared to the current generation. Two out of the four cameras get a significant bump as compared to the current generation. The ultrawide as well as 3x telephoto lens will get a significant camera bump. Both of the lens are expected to get 50MP. On the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera we have 10MP on 3x telephoto and 12MP on ultrawide. Reliable tipster Ice Universe has revealed the information in his official profile. The primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a 200MP resolution that is present in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. There is a 50MP 5x zoom periscope camera on the rear module too.

Speaking about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is priced at Rs 129999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Users get Rs 6000 off if they use HDFC card during the transaction. The exchange bonus is Rs 6000. Users can get the device on EMI transactions.

