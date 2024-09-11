Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to feature an upgraded 50 MP ultrawide camera

Samsung is expected to introduce the latest feature rich smartphone Galaxy S25 Ultra in January next year. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has become the centre of discussion with a lot of rumours circling about it.

As per the latest rumours, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera.

Chinese leakster Ice Universe tipped that the S25 Ultra will have a 50 MP ultrawide Samsung ISOCELL JN3 sensor with a size of 0.7um pixel. However, the other cameras will likely remain same as the current generation Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.

Earlier in May, a leak report suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also receive a new 3x telephoto sensor.

Looking at the rumours, it seems the upcoming smartphone from Samsung will continue to feature the ISOCELL HP2 200 MP primary camera that will likely be made on a newer process. The other two cameras is expected to be the same 10 MP 3x zoom camera using Sony’s IMX754 sensor, and the same 50 MP 5x zoom camera using Sony’s IMX854.

We have also received leak reports that it will be thinnest and lightest in the segment. That means it might be slimmer and lighter as compared to the recently launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is rumoured that the device will measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has also been tipped to be upgraded in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It will reportedly feature more rounded edges rather than pointy edges and smaller bezels.

As per recent reports, the S25 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset globally. It will get more RAM than its predecessor, and same battery capacity as the S24 Ultra, unfortunately.