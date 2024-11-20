Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra likely to cost more than its predecessor: Rumour

Samsung is gearing up to launch it’s the next flagship series across the globe in early 2025. For those who are unknown, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. According to the latest rumour from China, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be costlier than its predecessor i.e. Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s bill of materials (BoM) has revealed that the device will be at least $110 more than the S24 Ultra.

The source has also mentioned that the device makers are more interested in making profit margins. This means that the extra cost of production will be passed on the end of customers. However, the price of the smartphone for the Chinese market is expected to be same as the S24 Ultra. This is due to the cutthroat competition that is present in the China smartphone market, mentioned GSMArena citing a source.

There are multiple rumours related to the upcoming S25 series.

According to source from Korea, the Galaxy S25 series (which will launch in 2025) will have more than 3 devices. The new smartphone in the Galaxy S25 series will include Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone. The other devices that will be offered in the Galaxy S25 series are Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra.

Well, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will not be launched along with the original Galaxy S25 series. The device will be rather launched in the later part of 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to get 6.7” flat screen along with a thinner body as compared to the other devices. It is also tipped that the primary camera on the device will be 200MP along with an ISOCELL HP2 sensor. We can expect Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC on the device.