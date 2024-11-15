Samsung Galaxy S25 to get 12GB RAM in the base variant, will be a major upgrade to its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch in January 2025 and there are lot of rumours about the series. According to the latest benchmark test, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is likely to get a base variant that gets 12GB of RAM. It will be an upgrade from the 8GB RAM option that is available on the current generation of the S series. It is important to mention that we do have a variant that offers 12GB of RAM in the S24 variant.

There are multiple rumours that the S25 series will be offering devices that will not have a 8GB RAM variant. Well, as long as Samsung comes forward and specifically speaks about the issue we will not be sure about that.

When it comes to processor, all the Samsung S25 series devices are expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

According to source from Korea, the Galaxy S25 series (which will launch in 2025

) will have more than 3 devices. The new smartphone in the Galaxy S25 series will include Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone. The other devices that will be offered in the Galaxy S25 series are Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra.

Well, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will not be launched along with the original Galaxy S25 series. The device will be rather launched in the later part of 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to get 6.7” flat screen along with a thinner body as compared to the other devices. It is also tipped that the primary camera on the device will be 200MP along with an ISOCELL HP2 sensor. We can expect Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC on the device.

