Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to get a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, other devices of the series to get Snapdragon processor

Samsung will introduce its next flagship series, the S25 series, in January 2025, and we have some rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE. If the sources are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be the only device of the series that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. On the other hand, the other Samsung Galaxy S25 devices will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Well, there are certain rumours that claim that the Galaxy S25 FE will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. There are some rumors that suggest that there are negotiations between Samsung and MediaTek for the entire S25 family. It is quite possible that Samsung might put an older and more affordable SoC from Mediatek.

When it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices, there are chances that the processors on the device will be Exynos.

Galaxy S25 series

The Galaxy S25 series will consist of three devices as usual- Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Plus. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ models have been certified by 3C authority in China. We now know the fast charging capabilities on both devices.

Initially reported by Gizmochina, the 3C database revealed that the Galaxy S25 (model number SM-S9310) will offer 25W fast charging support. Similarly, the Galaxy S25+ with model number SM-S9360 will offer 45W fast charging. This means that the fast charging capabilities of the S25 as well as S25+ will be same as the predecessors. Just like the S24 series, the S25 models will not offer a charger in the box.

Samsung S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24FE has been launched in India and is offered in the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options. While the first variant costs Rs 59,999 while the second variant costs Rs 65,999. Speaking about colours, the Samsung Galaxy S24FE is available in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow options.