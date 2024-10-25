Samsung Galaxy S25 colour options leaked ahead of launch, know what is on offer

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be launching in early January 2025 and the latest render has shown which colours will be available for the devices. The Ultra will be getting a refreshed design and will have a similarity with that of the vanilla as well as the Plus variant.

Analyst Ross Young has revealed the colour combination that will be available on the Galaxy S25 series devices. The colours on the S25 will be Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue and Sparkling Green. The S25+ will be available is Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue and Sparkling Green. On the other hand, the most premium device of the series i.e. S25 Ultra gets Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver.

Samsung is expected to limit some colour options for online orders only.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series SoC

Tipster Ice Universe has hinted that the South Korean tech company will not be using its in-house SoC i.e. Exynos 2500 or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The reason why Samsung will be opting for a Snapdragon SoC approach is quite interesting. Reports have suggested that the yield of Exynos 2500 has not been satisfactory. Many 3nm chips from Samsung have not been able to pass quality certification and this has resulted in unstable production numbers, said earlier reports from Korea.

Initial reports about the S25 series processor have pointed out that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be solely powered by Snapdragon chipset while the other devices were expected to be powered by Qualcomm as well as Samsung’s Exynos. As the launch of the S25 series is still some months away, we cannot confirm that the leak will definitely be true. However, as the above-mentioned tipster has a high chance of being correct, we cannot label the leaks as incorrect.