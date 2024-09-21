Samsung Galaxy S24FE, Tab S10 likely to launch in next week, company posts teaser

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S24FE as well as Tab S10 tablet very soon and the company has teased about it. If reports are to be believed the South-Korean company is likely to introduce the Galaxy S24FE along with two high end tablets. One of the tablets will be Galaxy Tab S10+ while the other will be Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra reported Sammobile.

Samsung Vietnam in its official YouTube channel has posted a teaser of an upcoming device which seems to be the S24FE. The smartphone offers metal frame, rounded corners along with three cameras at the rear. The device also offers Galaxy AI features and this leaves us to a simple conclusion i.e. Galaxy S24FE.

The device will be open for pre-registrations from today. The users who pre-order the device can get additional benefits including discount of up to VND 2 million which is around $81.20. The South Korean device manufacturer is likely to unveil the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra along the smartphone. The unveiling of the three devices will start at 10PM on 26 September in Vietnam.

Galaxy S24FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24FE is expected to get an Exynos 2400 chipset along with 6.7-inch 120Hz display. The screen is OLED in nature while the rear camera is triple rear camera. While the primary camera is 50MP primary camera, the secondary camera is a 12MP ultrawide camera. The third camera is an 8MP telephoto camera while the front camera is 10MP.

In terms of battery capacity, the device offers 4500mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging. Out of the box, the device runs One UI 6.1.1 (based on Android 14). The company has claimed that the device will get security patches for seven years and major Android OS updates.