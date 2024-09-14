Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra receives discount of up to Rs 20,000: Check offer details

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a massive discount ahead of the sale of the recently launched iPhone 16 Pro Max in India. The company is offering a discount of Rs 20,000 on the device for a limited time period. With the price cut, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can now be bought for Rs 1,09,999, instead of its earlier cost of Rs 1,29,900.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max rival comes with a stylus or S Pen and offers some pretty good features cush as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist, and ‘Circle to Search’ with Google. It also has AI built into the Samsung Keyboard that can translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount offers

Samsung is currently offering an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 and an additional upgrade incentive of Rs 12,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With this offers, the cost of the flagship phone drops to Rs 1,09,999.

You get to avail Rs 12,000 cashback on transaction with certain bank cards. You can also opt for the exchange an older generation model to get Rs 12,000 off as a bonus on the device. Note that additional value on exchange of your old device cannot be clubbed with EMI and instant bank discount.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI at 4833.04/ month for 24 months. You can purchase the phone with the offer at all major online and offline retail outlets.

You can buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple memory and storage options of 12GB + 1TB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It comes in six colour options- Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Yellow colours.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch flat screen with Corning Gorilla Armor protection. The screen has 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD+) resolution, 120 Hz of refresh rate and 16M colour depth.

The device is dust and water proof. The device comes with an Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

It runs on Android OS and will receive 7 year of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The camera system is one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s most notable features. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a 200MP wide camera with OIS, and telephoto cameras with 5x and 3x optical zooms.

It has a 5000mAh battery that can last up to 30 hours of video playback time, and up to 95 hours of audio playback time.