Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might offer upgraded 200MP primary sensor

There is ample time for the launch of S24 series. However, every now and then, leaks about the S24 series surface out. The latest leak from Ice Universe reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer an upgraded 200MP main camera. According to the latest leak we will get 200MP ISOCELL HP25X which is the upgraded version of the current ISOCELL HP2.

The sensor will be 1/1.3’’ size which will be same as the current one. There will be advanced Super Quad Phase Detection autofocus is on the list. There will be 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning, meaning 50MP and 12MP photos, respectively. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also expected to get new and improved 3x telephoto camera. The camera is expected to be a 50MP shooter which is 1/2.52″ in size with 0.7µm pixels. This will offer a boost in image quality too.

Similarly, another leak suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer up to 2TB of internal storage. However, it is also rumoured that the base variant of the smartphone will be 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage. But this isn’t something which is expected to be true as the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Speaking about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is expected to offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone will not have variants of processor. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be getting the Samsung-designed chip.