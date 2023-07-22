Samsung Galaxy S24 series to offer no upgrade in selfie camera

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S24 series across the globe next year. However, there might not be an upgrade in terms of front camera. According to the latest reports, the S24 series will offer the same front camera as the S23 series. However, the rear camera that will be offered on the S24 Ultra will get a 5X telephoto camera instead of a 3x telephoto camera.

As reported by GSMArena while citing Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will continue to offer a 12MP selfie camera that is currently offered in the S23 lineup. All the device i.e. S24, S24+ as well as S24 Ultra will be offered with same 12MP front camera. However, the performance of the front camera might get some improvement as compared to the current flagship series. It is also rumored that Samsung will reuse the 200MP sensor that is present on the S23 Ultra on the S24 Ultra. However, there will be an increase in the charging speed of the S24 Ultra. The device could get a bump in terms of charging speed and will go up to 65W.

On the other hand, the Samsung Z Flip5 that will be unveiled at the Unpacked event on July 26 will offer fully close flat.

As various foldable smartphone manufacturers (many were Chinese) presented their foldable smartphones which were able to fully close flat, it was important for Samsung to include the feature. Samsung India teased the Samsung Z Flip5 and we could get a close look on the device. The was no gap in the flip smartphone even if it closed fully.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will launch along with Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch6 series on July 26, 2023. Interested persons can watch it live at 4:30 PM on samsung.com.