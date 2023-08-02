Samsung Galaxy S24 series to offer LTPO display in all models

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to offer LTPO display in all the models of the series, revealed GSMArena quoting tipster Ice Universe. This will be the first time when the manufacturer will be offering LTPO display in all its S series smartphones. The LTPO display was introduced for the first time in the S21 Ultra. The S21 and the S21+did not get the LTPO. This formula of offering LTPO display only on the Ultra variant has continued in the S22 and S23 series too.

If the reports by Ice Universe are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S24 as well as theS24+ wil be offered with LTPO display. This means that the standby power of the smartphones will be affected (in a positive way) if a user uses Always On Display. However, there are no details about the display resolution.

Some reports have suggested that the S24 series will offer the same front camera as the S23 series. This simply means that there will not be any upgrade in terms of megapixels. However, all the devices will be offered with S24, S24+ as well as S24 Ultra will be offered with same 12MP front camera. However, the performance of the front camera might get some improvement as compared to the current flagship series. However, when it comes to rear camera, the S24 Ultra will get a 5X telephoto camera instead of a 3x telephoto camera.

On the other hand, there are ample chances that Samsung will be only manufacturer for the OLED panels meant for iPhone 15 series. Samsung has already received green light from Apple for manufacturing panels for four devices of the upcoming series. The other two manufacturer- LG and BOE are yet to enter the Production Validation Testing (PVT) stage. According to insiders BOE is facing problem of light bleed around the cutout for the so-called Dynamic Island.