Samsung Galaxy S24 Series might offer 12GB RAM as standard along with better display

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched in February next year and there is a long time for it. However, there are lots of rumours and leaks about the device that are popping up with each passing day. The latest leak about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series reveal that the devices will have an upgrade when it comes to RAM as well as display.

When it comes to models, the S24 series will consist of three models and it includes Standard, Plus as well as Ultra variants. Currently (S23 series), the Standard and Plus variant get 8GB RAM as base variant. On the other hand, the Ultra variant gets 12GB RAM as base variant. However, all the variants in the S24 series will have 12GB RAM variant as a base variant, revealed South Korean Publication Chosun citing an industry source. A bump in the RAM in the Standard and Plus variants of the S24 series means that the devices will receive a significant price hike. The hardware upgrade seems a necessary upgrade in the Galaxy devices.

On the other hand, the S24 series will offer the latest display offered by Samsung. The devices will feature M13 series OLED display panels by Samsung. This means that thy will be lighter and will be quite power efficient. In terms of comparision, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 that launched recently offer M12 panels. Similarly, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to get M12 panels. This means that the S24 series will have an edge in terms of display over them.

Tipster Ice Universe had mentioned few days back that S24 Ultra will offer a 50MP 3x telephoto camera. The 50MP camera will be a huge boost over the 10MP 3x telephoto camera that is present on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.