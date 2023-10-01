Samsung Galaxy S24 renders leaked, tipped to feature 6.17 display, UWB support

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S24 series sometime in the upcoming months. Though the company has not confirmed any details yet, we have already got many leak reports about the upcoming lineup. Now, high-quality renders of the vanilla version of the series – Galaxy S24 has been leaked by popular tipster @OnLeaks. The tipster has revealed some key details about the device as well.

The Galaxy S24 is tipped to arrive with a 6.17-inch flat panel along with a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the side. The Galaxy S24 will reportedly receive some significant changes. The handset is expected to feature a flat frame design instead of a rounded edges seen in its predecessors. The leaked renders show the addition of the a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the side. If this is true this will make it the first Samsung phone to have it.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy S24 is projected to be slightly taller and less wide compared to its predecessor, with measurements of approximately 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm. Despite these changes, the overall form factor remains consistent.

The rear panel of the phone maintains continuity with the Galaxy S23, featuring three cameras individually protruding from the frame, accompanied by an LED flash. Renders suggest a soft matte finish for the rear panel, enhancing the phone’s tactile feel.

As for specifications, the Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Display, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass protection. It should be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy, promising enhanced performance.

The device will sport a triple rear camera setup with possible software and hardware enhancements. The phone’s battery is anticipated to fall within the range of 3900mAh to 4000mAh, in line with its predecessor, the Galaxy S23.

We should get more details about the Galaxy S24 in the near future once the device receives relevant certifications and passes through software consoles like Geekbench and Google Play.

Update: Galaxy S24+ has also surfaced in renders, with a similar flat frame, thanks to @OnLeaks. This is said to pack a 6.7 FHD+ AMOLED display, measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm and pack a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

