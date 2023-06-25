Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup to include 3 models: Report

San Francisco: Samsung’s upcoming flagship series ‘Galaxy S24’ will include three models, the media reported.

In January, it was reported that the S24 lineup is expected to arrive in the first quarter (Q1) of next year and would include two instead of three models — Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, reports GSMArena.

The company was rumoured to have dropped the Galaxy S24+.

However, now, new information indicates that won’t be the case, as the S24 series will contain vanilla, Plus and Ultra variants, just like the S23 lineup.

The S24 series is codenamed “Muse” by the tech giant and there are three different codenames for the smartphones — Muse 1, Muse 2 and Muse 3 — highlighting that the S24 lineup will include a Plus version, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the company will use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.

It was also rumoured that Samsung will ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming series ‘Galaxy S24’.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.