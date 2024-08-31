Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on the FCC certification, Check the specs and features

The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted on the FCC certification. The smartphone will be powered by an in-house Exynos SoC and it will be supporting 12 bands of 5G. The device is expected to be unveiled by the end of September or by early October for markets across the globe. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE device was initially spotted by MySmartPrice team.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE details

The device will have a model number of SM-S72U. The recent spotting of Galaxy S24 FE on the certification website has also revealed that the device gets features like Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth, LTE and much more.

There will be Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well as wireless charging technology on the device. The device will also get reverse wireless charging that goes up to 9W. The device will have dimensions of 162 and 77.3 mm (height and width). The thickness of the device remains unknown.

On the other hand, the Geekbench listing has revealed that device will be offering underclocked Exynos 2400 SoC. Other important specifications of the device includes triple camera setup at the rear (including telephoto camera), 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display, IP rating and many more.

Leaks have suggested that the device will be offered in at least five colours- Graphite, Blue, Silver/White, Green as well as Yellow. The device is expected to run One UI 6.1.1 and will get Galaxy AI as well. When it comes to prices, the device is expected to be bit pricier as compared to that of the current generation.