Samsung Galaxy S24 FE latest leak shows important details about the device

Samsung will be launching the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE very soon and now we have an insight about the specifications of the device. The latest leak about the device has been made by Android Headlines. Now we know what the smartphone is going to offer to its customers.

The latest leak by the publication has revealed that Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2400e SoC. The device will be running One UI 6.1.1 out of the box. The device will be offered with Galaxy AI suite which includes AI features like generative edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image as well as Live Translate.

Hardware-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be offered with an aluminium frame and have a 6.7 inch FullHD+ 120Hz display. The display will have 1900 nits peak brightness along with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In terms of camera we have three cameras at the rear. The back camera setup will include 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom). The selfie camera is a 10MP selfie camera.

Battery wise, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by a 4565 mAh battery. Samsung claims that the device is expected to offer an up to 78 hours for music playback. There will be 29 hours of video playback. Water-resistance on the device is expected to be offered on the device.

The source has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE device will be offered with atleast 5 colour variants. The colours include graphite, blue, green, yellow and many more. Pricing wise the device is expected to start from $649. We do expect Samsung to speak more about the specifications of the device in the upcoming days.