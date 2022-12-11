Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to support 8K 30fps video recording, offer more and faster storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to get launched in February 2023 and all Android smartphone enthusiasts are excited about it. Samsung is expected to push its limits through its flagship devices and this includes an improved processor, storage, video recording, and much more. The Galaxy S23 series will include devices like Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is the most premium device of the series will offer better camera performance in comparison to S22 Ultra. The S 23 Ultra will be able to shoot videos in [email protected], according to leaker Ice Universe. The main camera of the S23 Ultra will be 200MP and this will be a boost to the photography capabilities of the device. Not only the S23 Ultra but the other two devices will also offer the same video recording capability. For those who are unknown, the S22 series offered [email protected]

Another report has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s base storage variant will offer 256GB of storage. This means that the smartphone will not offer a 128GB variant as the initial variant. The other variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will include a 512GB variant and a 1TB variant. The increase in storage of the base variant might lead to a price hike too.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 as well as Galaxy S23 Plus will continue to offer a 128GB storage variant as their base variant. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get UFS 4.0-based storage for faster data transfer. When it comes to the processor the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset.

If reports are to be believed the Samsung S23 Ultra will be capable enough to beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

(Note: Many points in this article are based on leaks and rumors. Kindly wait for the official teaser/ reveal of the Samsung S23 series for more details.)