Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may cost this much in India 

The much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series is all set to launch in India on February 1. The price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra variant has been leaked ahead of the official launch. Samsung will launch the upcoming Galaxy S23 series as the successor to the Galaxy S22 series.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to includes three phones like its predecessor in different categories such as S23, the S23 Plus and the top-specs S22 Ultra. The Ultra model is attracting all the attention, which is said to feature some much needed upgrades on the inside and advanced camera sensors.

Though there are much rumours and leaks about the specifications about the said Ultra model, there was not much information regarding the price of the device yet. Now, a website called Slashleaks has leaked the images of the S23 Ultra and suggested an estimated price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price

As per the leak report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a price tag of $1,400, which is around Rs 1,13,400 in Indian Rupees. If we believe this rumour, then the s23 Ultra will turn out to be more expensive than its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,09,999.

Along with the price of the S23 Ultra , the tipster has also revealed the colour options of the device. As per the tipster, the Samsung S23 Ultra will come in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac and Phantom Black colour options. He further revealed that Samsung will skip including the charger inside the box this time too. The leaked images have also hinted towards an S-Pen, which is likely stationed at the bottom of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch screen with 1440×3088 pixel resolution. The smartphone will likely come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The south-Korean company may offer a 200-megapixel primary sensor with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The camera upgrade will be the highlight of the upcoming device. Apart from the 200-megapixel sensor, the S23 Ultra will have a 108MP secondary camera and two 12MP sensors. For selfies, it will have a 12-megapixel snapper for selfies.