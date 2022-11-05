Samsung Galaxy S23 series to offer Snapdragon processor globally, launch expected to be in February 2023

The next flagship device from Samsung will be the Galaxy S23 series and the smartphone series is expected to launch by February 2023. According to reports by the Korean media, Samsung is expected to unveil the S23 series in the first week of February itself. The earlier flagship devices of the company were also launched in the first quarter of the concerned year.

Speaking about the Galaxy S21 series, it unveiled on January 14, 2021. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 series was unveiled on February 11, 2020. Similarly, the Galaxy S22 series was unveiled on February 9, 2022. According to sources, the sale of the smartphone is expected to start around February 17.

On the other hand, the processor of the Galaxy S23 series will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it will be offered globally. Usually, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is offered in the US markets while the Exynos processor is offered in other markets. Cristiano Amon, President, and CEO of Qualcomm, said that future flagship Galaxy phones worldwide will use Snapdragon chips.

The Galaxy S23+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it had appeared on the Geekbench shortly after the announcement of a partnership between Qualcomm and Samsung. When it comes to the RAM of the device, the Galaxy S23+ will be powered by at least 8GB of RAM, reported Android Central. Similarly, an Android 13 OS will be offered out of the box, added Android Central.

The current flagship of Samsung is Galaxy S22 series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of Galaxy S22, S22+ as well as the S22 ultra.