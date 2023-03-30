Samsung Galaxy S23 series receive a software update, get camera improvements

South Korean smartphone manufacturer- Samsung has pushed a new software update for its flagship S23 series. Premium smartphones receive fixes and updates in terms of camera performance. The company has changed the AF concept for faster photography. There has also been an improvement in the camera function as well as the image quality of the smartphones.

A function has been added to the gallery so that you can immediately delete photos that are being processed immediately after taking them with the camera. For faster photo taking, the AF concept has been changed so that when the user presses the shooting button, the user can take a photo even when the focus is not completely set.

However, if you want to shoot after completing Focus as before, please change the settings in the latest Camera Assistant.

※ Camera Assistant > Prioritize focus over speed (focus priority) On

Improved sharpness/flicker and added notice when shooting Ultrawide in low light indoors after setting Camera Video Mode > Super Steady On.

※ “To take a good Super Steady photo, I need more light.”

Fixed a phenomenon where a green line was displayed on the left side intermittently when shooting in the rear photo mode. Improved image stabilization when shooting with FHD60 after setting Auto FPS Off in rear video. Improved line-shaped banding noise in the sky in mid-low light when shooting high-pixel in low-mid light.

Optimized overall sharpness for high-pixel shooting and improved intermittent blurring through OIS stabilization.

Fixed a malfunction when shooting after Night Off in low light after selecting Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority in Camera Assistant.

※ Camera Assistant > Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority, then Camera > Night Off or Scene Optimizer Off

Fixed an issue where face recognition could not be recognized intermittently after ending a 3rd party video call. Stability has been improved for camera movements introduced through other routes.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series include S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones. The update has been pushed for smartphones available in South Korea. It is expected that the update will be pushed to other markets very soon.

(NB: The update has been mentioned in Samsung community website, South Korea. We have translated the original text to English.)