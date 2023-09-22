Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched soon on Amazon; gets teased on the platform

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched very soon in India and the latest leak on Amazon has just confirmed it. Samsung India in its latest X (formerly Twitter) post says “Epic moments are now closer than ever. Get ready to experience the new epic. Launching soon.” This means that the smartphone will be launching in October or September last (which is doubtful).

The teased post by Samsung on X has not mentioned anything about the smartphone model but the promo page on the Amazon India website reveals that. The picture’s URL has the mention of S23 FE in it and this points out that it is the most affordable device of the S23 series, initially pointed out GSMArena.

Given the fact that September is almost at the end, the launch of the device will be in October. The launch of S23 FE variant is quite exciting as the company did not launch the FE variant for the S22 series. The device had been recently spotted on the TENAA certification agency and we have some idea about its expected specs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumoured features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will get a 6.3 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate with Full-HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The smartphone offers an under-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by an Octa-Core chipset that offers a peak frequency of 2.99GHz. It is quite assumable that the chipset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (it is not confirmed). The device will be offered in in 8GB RAM + 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

When it comes to the rear, the images have revealed that we get a triple rear camera. It is expected that the device will offer 50MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. At the front, we get a 10MP selfie camera for video calls and for selfies.

The battery on the device is 4370mAh so it is most likely to get 25W charging. When it comes to OS, the device will offer Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.