Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G will get 25W Fast Charging Support, spotted on 3C Certification Website

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S23 FE 5G very soon in different markets. Recently the device has been spotted on 3C Certification Website and it will feature 25W Fast Charging Support. The smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 SoC. The Galaxy S23 FE will be the successor of the Galaxy S21 FE. For those who are unknown, Samsung did not introduce the S22 FE

Based on the leaks of mysmartprice, we now know that the smartphone will have a model number SM-S7110. According to the 3C certification, it is now confirmed that the device will have 25W fast charging support. However, the charger will be sold separately There were multiple details present on the 3C certification website. The device might offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The renders of the smartphone have already confirmed that the smartphone features a triple camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole camera at the front. The primary camera will be 50MP while the front camera will be 32 MP.

In terms of RAM the device offers, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There will be presence of Android 13 OS with One UI on the device. The processor will be either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or Exynos 2200.

Connectivity features on the device will include a dual-SIM card, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, NFC, 5G/4G/ VoLTE etc. The battery on the device will be 4500mAh.