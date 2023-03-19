Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets more than Rs 25000 discount, check the latest offer here

If you are planning for a flagship Android smartphone and do not want to spend more than Rs 45,000 you might have a perfect deal on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets more than Rs 25,000 discount and if you use the offers properly you will be able to get it too. The discount includes bank offers as well as exchange discount.

Details about the offer

The base price for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB RAM + 128 GB) is Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. However, if you are planning to exchange your old phone, you might get benefit worth Rs 27,000. There are various bank offers too on the purchase. This makes the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus less than Rs 45,000 on Flipkart.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 Plus offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that can easily offer a day’s battery backup.

The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 Plus include 5G/ 4G/ 3G, Wi-Fi v5.2, NFC, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

(NB: The exchange discount varies from one smartphone to another.)