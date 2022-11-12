Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets massive discount on Flipkart, final price less than Rs 45,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is currently getting a heavy discount on Flipkart and if you are planning for a flagship Android device, you can go for the deal. Under the deal, the final price of the smartphone gets under Rs 45,000. Buyers have to use the deals in a specific way in order to above-mentioned deal. The special deal on the smartphone includes bank card discount as well as exchange offer.

Details about the offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) currently costs Rs 69,999 against its original price of Rs 1,01,999. This means that Rs 32,000 discount is offered on the device. Additional bank offers up to Rs 5000 is offered on the device. The price of the smartphone goes down further if a buyer is ready to exchange his old smartphone. Users can get exchange discount of up to Rs 22,500. The final price of the smartphone drops below Rs 45,000.

Buyers should keep it in mind that the exchange benefit is different for different devices. We tried to exchange our old smartphone (realme 6 pro) and got Rs 9,700 discount.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 Plus offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that can easily offer a day’s battery backup.

The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 Plus include 5G/ 4G/ 3G, Wi-Fi v5.2, NFC, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.