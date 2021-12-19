Samsung Galaxy S22 live image revealed ahead of launch; Looks similar to Galaxy S21

San Francisco: Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra soon and now an alleged live image of the base model, the Galaxy S22, has surfaced online.

The image was shared by reputable tipster Ice Universe on Weibo along with text claiming that they suspect it’s a real Samsung Galaxy S22, reports Techradar.

The handset in the image sports a design highly similar to that of the base model Galaxy S21 with glossy finish.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will follow the design of a vertical triple camera in the upper left corner on an island that is connected to the frame, and the LED flash is on the right.

Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.

The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region, reports GizmoChina.

The South Korean tech giant usually ships its flagship devices in both a Snapdragon and its proprietary Exynos chip variant, the version launched in India has traditionally been the latter. This time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series is heading to India as well.