Samsung Galaxy S22 gets massive price drop, now available for Rs 52,999

In India, the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been significantly reduced. It is assumed that the fall in the price of the smartphone is due to the launch of Galaxy S23 series in India. Below is the detailed list of attractive deals offered.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now discounted by Rs 8,000, reducing the price of the 128GB storage version down from Rs 72,999 to Rs 64,999. This price reduction is the first of its kind for the Galaxy S22 asit was one of the top smartphones of the previous year.

The price of the Galaxy S22 has been reduced the most, but there are other ways to save money. You can save an extra Rs 2,000 when you use the Samsung Shop app, for a total savings of Rs 10,000. After that, the price is Rs 62,999. In addition, when you purchase the Galaxy S22 from Samsung, adds up a bonus of Rs 7,000 on the value of your old handset. The deal does not, however, end there. You receive a rebate of Rs 3,000 if you pay for the Galaxy S22 online with a bank card, an immediate discount of Rs 8,000 by using an HDFC Bank credit card. However, you cannot combine this HDFC Bank deal with the additional exchange value offer.

The final price of a brand-new Galaxy S22 comes down to Rs 52,999, excluding the exchange value of your old phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Speifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an Adreno 730 GPU. Users receive 128GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s rear camera is a triple camera unit with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP camera, and a 10MP camera. The S22 has a camera with capabilities like Nightography, Object remover, and many other features that produces excellent images even at night. On the other hand, a 3700 mAh Lithium-ion battery powers the gadget. The Galaxy S22 has numerous connectivity options, including Wi-Fi v5.2, USB Type C, GPS, 5G, 4G, 3G, and more. The smartphone has the following sensors: a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, a barometer, a fingerprint sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a hall sensor, and a light sensor.