Samsung Galaxy S22 gets massive price cut, Is it the Galaxy S23 launch effect

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive price cut in India. It is assumed that the fall in the price of the smartphone is due to the launch of Galaxy S23 series in India. Interested users can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 through the official website of the company as well as on Flipkart. Users can check the attractive deals below.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently priced at Rs 53,490 on Flipkart. Additionally, the smartphone gets various bank offers on the platform. Flipkart Axis Bank Cardholders can get 5 percent cashback while Samsung Axis Bank credit card users will get 10 percent off on the deal.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available for Rs 55,999 on the Samsung website. While the base price of the smartphone is Rs 57,999 users get Rs 2000 off with App Welcome voucher. Additionally, if a user buys 2 products together, they get 5 percent off. Under the referral advantage program users get 5 percent additional discount using the referral code.

Interested buyers can use EMI option for purchasing the smartphone too (on both platforms).

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 3700 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 include 5G/ 4G/ 3G/2G, Wi-Fi v5.2, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.