Samsung Galaxy S21 is getting a Fan Edition and the phone is expected to launch soon. The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted on an alleged Geekbench listing.

Samsung has not revealed the launch date yet but previous reports hinted that the smartphone will debut in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A Samsung SM-G990B model number, which is rumored to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, is spotted on the Geekbench listing. The listing reveals some of the key specs of the upcoming phone.

The phone is listed with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with 6GB RAM. and Android 11 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to come to the Indian market.

As per the reports of 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could have similar specifications as the Galaxy S21 flagship band it will have a more affordable price tag.

Past reports have suggested the phone to have a centre-aligned punch-hole selfie camera and a rear camera module will be placed along the edges.

The handset is also tipped to be launched in four colour options such as White, Light Violet, Light Green, and Gray.

A SafetyKorea certification has listed the phone to come with a 4,500mAh battery.

The S21 FE will feature a flat 6.4” display and will have a frosted plastic back, reports Gsmarena.

The launch details and specifications of the phone has not been revealed by the company yet. We could get information about the phone in the upcoming months as it is said to have a August launch.