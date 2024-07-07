Samsung Galaxy Ring might cost €449 during launch

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was revealed earlier this year and we will get the final details during the Unpacked event next week. A new report that comes before Samsung’s Unpacked event offers some details about the price of the Galaxy Ring. The price of the Galaxy Ring remains a concern for those who are interested in purchasing the device as it launches. However, users should keep it in mind that smart rings are not an alternative to fitness monitoring devices.

Back in May, the price of the Galaxy Ring was expected to cost over $300. There were also rumours about the possibility of a subscription too. Now Dealabs has offered an insight into the expected price of the Galaxy Ring.

According to the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy Ring price will start at €449 in France. The Ring will be available to customers in 13 different sizes in 3 different colours from July 19. This means that in the US, the Ring might cost around $500. Comparing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) price we will find out that it costs €449 in France but $429 in the US market.

Well there is not a hint from Samsung about a subscription for the ring and the charges behind it. The Galaxy Ring will be fully unveiled on July 10 at the Unpacked event. The smart ring will not be the only device that will be launched in the event.

Samsung has already opened the reservation for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 on its official website.