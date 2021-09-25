Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 64Mp triple cameras, 120Hz display launched: Check specifications

Samsung has silently unveiled the Galaxy M52 5G in Poland, days ahead of its official launch in India. The new Samsung phone has been spotted on the company’s Poland website. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features triple rear cameras that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display, and 25W charging support.

The phone also comes with a hole-punch display design and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is set to launch in India for September 28. The phone is teased to go on sale via Amazon shortly after its launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is lisited with a single storage variant of 128GB and three colour options of Black, Blue, and White. The Poland site has not revealed the pricing details of the new Samsung phone.

However, a Poland retailer site has listed the phone with a price tag of PLN 1,749 (around Rs 32,900).

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

As per the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, the phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android-based One UI.

The Galaxy M52 5G phone is powered an unnamed octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Poland site has not listed the information about the SoC. However, Amazon India has listed the new phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera, along with an f/1.8 lens. The other cameras include a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy M52 5G that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot, as per the listing on the Samsung Poland site. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung site also shows that the Galaxy M52 5G includes an array of sensors that comprises accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The phone measures 164.2×76.4×7.4mm and weighs 173 grams.