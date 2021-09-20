Samsung Galaxy M52 5G se to launch in India on September 28; Check expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is set to launch in India at 12PM IST (noon) on September 28. Amazon has made dedicated a microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ahead of its launch. The microsite features a teaser image of the upcoming Samsung phone.

Samsung confirmed the launch date through its social media channels. The phone will be launched as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M51 that was launched last year.

The smartphone is teased to come with a triple rear cameras and a 7.4mm sleek design.

Earlier Amazon listed the phone on its site with September 19 as the launch date. However, it turned out to be wrong. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will now launch on September 28.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price (expected)

Though the company has not revealed the Indian pricing details of the Galaxy M52 5G yet, a Polish retailer’s website has listed the phone with a price tag of PLN 1,749 (around Rs 32,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option.

The phone was also listed in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

Talking about the specifications, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear cameras and will have a hole-punch design on the display for selfie camera. The teaser images posted online by Amazon and Samsung shows the phone with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is also teased to have a 7.4mm of sleek design which is claimed to be thinner than last year’s Samsung Galaxy M51.

Other that this, the company did not reveal any other specs details. However, the phone listed on the Poland retailer’s site have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and have a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the phone is listed to have a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is listed with One UI, based on Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SM7325 chipset which is Snapdragon 778G SoC. The phone have a 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is listed with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor and the triple rear camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The connectivity options on the Galaxy M52 5G will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC support, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.