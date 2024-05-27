Samsung Galaxy M35 with Exynos 1380 and 6000mAh battery unveiled

Samsung has introduced Galaxy M35 smartphone which gets a huge 6000mAh battery and is powered by Exynos 1380 processor. The Samsung Galaxy M35 is quite similar to the Galaxy A35 but offers a large 6000mAh battery. The device has been launched in Brazil and is priced at BRL 2700. However, the users can get a 10 percent discount and the price drops to BRL 2430 (roughly Rs 39,000).

The Samsung Galaxy M35 is powered by a Exynos 1380 processor and is offered with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD slot on the smartphone and is offered with an Android 14 out of the box. The device will offer 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Speaking about specifications of the device, the Samsung Galaxy M35 offers 6.6” FHD+ OLED display. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz. The peak brightness of the smartphone is 1000nits. There is no information about the front glass of the device. The thickness of the device is 9.1mm while the weight is 222g.

When it comes to optics, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and an 8MP ultra wide. The macro lens is a 2MP module. Video recording on the device is 4K@30fps and 240fps at 720p. The front-facing camera on the smartphone is 13MP unit. It is in the punch hole of the display. We do get stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. However, we do not a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Speaking about connectivity features we get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and 25W wired charging. The device is available in multiple colours and that includes Dark Blue, Light Blue and Gray. The device is present on the online store of Samsung Brazil.