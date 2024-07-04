Samsung Galaxy M35 with 6000mAh battery to launch in India on July 17

Samsung will be launching Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 14. The smartphone is heading to India after being launched in Brazil. The smartphone is expected to get a huge 6000mAh battery and Exynos 1380 processor at the core. The Samsung Galaxy M35 smartphone does remind of the Galaxy A35 but offers a massive 6000mAh battery. The Galaxy M35 will be available on July 20 and July 21 during the Prime Day sales.

The device will be becoming official in India on July 17. The device is expected to have the same specs as that of its Brazil counterpart. Samsung Galaxy M35 is powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and is offered with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD slot on the smartphone and is offered with an Android 14 out of the box. The device will offer 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Speaking about specs, the Samsung Galaxy M35 offers 6.6” FHD+ OLED display. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz. The peak brightness of the smartphone is 1000nits. There is no information about the front glass of the device. The thickness of the device is 9.1mm while the weight is 222g.

When it comes to optics, the device gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), 8MP ultrawide and macro lens of 2MP module. Video recording on the device is 4K@30fps and 240fps at 720p. The front-facing camera on the smartphone is 13MP unit. It is in the punch hole of the display. We do get stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. However, we do not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Speaking about connectivity features we get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and 25W wired charging. The device is available in multiple colours in Brazil and that colours might not be same in India.

